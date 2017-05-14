NASCAR driver hospitalized following fiery three-vehicle crash

A NASCAR driver has been hospitalized following a three-vehicle crash, which occurred at the Kansas Speedway on May 13 during the Go Bowling 400.

According to FOX Sports.com, Joey Logano’s car suffered mechanical failure on the front end, while entering Turn 1 shortly after a restart with 69 laps remaining. His No. 22 Ford hit the back of Danica Patrick’s car. Her vehicle, then, skidded against the wall and his followed suit.

RELATED: Danica Patrick’s PDA in victory lane still has NASCAR fans talking





Aric Almirola, who was trailing behind his fellow competitors, lost control of his Richard Petty Motorsports No. 43 Ford, while trying to press on his breaks. His vehicle struck both Joey’s and Danica’s, and even managed to lift off the ground. Meanwhile, Danica’s No. 10 burst into flames, as it came to a rest.

Danica and Joey were lucky enough to escape from the wreckage injury-free. But, Aric, who happened to be alert, was not so lucky.

The race was red-flagged for nearly 30 minutes, as safety crews worked to cut the roof from his car to get him out. They placed him on a spine board and stretcher, and sent him to the infield care center by ambulance.

After that, he was airlifted to a local hospital for further evaluation. Although the extent of his injuries is unclear, he remains in stable condition.

RELATED: NASCAR’s Danica Patrick opens up about her feelings toward her mom

“Just saying a lot of prayers for Aric right now,” Joey tells FOXSports.com following the accident. “A lot of us took a hard hit. Something broke on my car, I don’t know what it was. I noticed it as I was trying to go in. I tried to back it off but you’re going 215 [mph] and it’s hard to check up. The car just took a bit step sideways into the corner and I hooked Danica.”

“Unfortunately there were two of us that got collected,” Danica added, “and while I am OK, one of these times one if these really big accidents someone is not going to be OK. Aric is not OK and his car looked the best of everybody.”

We send our love to Aric, Danica and Joey at this time.