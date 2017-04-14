NASCAR remembers the birthday of a pit road favorite

There was a day when it wasn’t a NASCAR race without Steve Byrnes. A beloved pit road reporter best known for his time with FOX from 2001 to 2014, Steve succumbed to head and neck cancer on April 21, 2015, at the age of 56.

And yes, everyone still misses him — immensely.

The love that the NASCAR community still has for him was on display on April 14, 2017, when Steve would have turned 58. Instead, family and friends and NASCAR legends headed to social media to mourn the man and his legacy.





Perhaps one of the sweetest tributes was from Steve’s dear family, who shared priceless photos of him on the date of his birthday.

Happy birthday to my Uncle Steve❤Would be 58 on earth, but it's 2nd in heaven. Miss you more than anything @SteveByrnes12 @KarenByrnes pic.twitter.com/nXxsZ8a82m — Samantha (@samanthabyrnes_) April 14, 2017

Happy bday @SteveByrnes12. Would have been 58th, but now 2nd in heaven. World better place because U were born & never be same now UR gone. pic.twitter.com/IGIal18mgH — Karen Goins-Byrnes (@KarenByrnes) April 14, 2017

Many NASCAR legends also sent well wishes to the Byrnes family, with Darrell Waltrip saying, “Thinking about you and praying for you @KarenByrnes, we lost a friend, you lost much more, @SteveByrnes12 was an inspiration to all of us.”

Thinking about you and praying for you @KarenByrnes, we lost a friend, you lost much more, @SteveByrnes12 was an inspiration to all of us. https://t.co/Z85WIVxmeC — Darrell Waltrip (@AllWaltrip) April 14, 2017

Former NASCAR driver and now commentator Kenny Wallace also shared nice words and a beautiful photo of him with Steve. “Remembering our friend @SteveByrnes12 today. Steve always smiled big when we saw each other.”

Remembering our friend @SteveByrnes12 today. Steve always SMILED BIG when we saw each other. pic.twitter.com/0AIrBtG4Wp — Kenny Wallace (@Kenny_Wallace) April 14, 2017

We send our continued heartfelt condolences to Steve’s family, friends and fans.