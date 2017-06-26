NASCAR superstar Dale Earnhardt Jr. gets emotional over final race in Sonoma

We’re about halfway through NASCAR’s 2017 racing season, which is also Dale Earnhardt Jr’s final year of running in the Monster Energy Cup series. And while he hasn’t won a checkered flag yet, there are other things that the legacy driver is thinking about, and they are a bit more noble.

After the final lap of the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma on June 25, Junior told Fox Sports, “The wins and everything are great. I enjoy celebrating those, but long after your career, guys come along and win races and some of your accomplishments get forgotten. But who you are as a person never gets forgotten. People never forget who you were.”





He continued, “I hope people thought I was good and honest and representing the sport well. I hope people that worked with me enjoyed working with me whether it was in the late model ranks or whatever, and I hope the guys I raced against enjoyed racing again. That’s really all that will matter.”

There’s still plenty of race season left and plenty of opportunities for Dale to bring home a win big before he retires, and we sure wish him a sweet victory, but mostly we hope that he and the all of the drivers have a safe season.

Next up on the Monster Energy Cup schedule, they’ll be lining up at the pole in Daytona for the Coke Zero 400.