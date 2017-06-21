NASCAR’s Danica Patrick bares some skin to prove a worthy point

NASCAR’s very own Danica Patrick is not only proud of her success in her racing career, but also proud of the work she puts into her body. Routinely, her Instagram feed features a number of videos and photos of her working out during her time away from the track, along with encouraging messages to her fans about taking control of the look of their bodies.

On June 20, Danica once again got people’s attention with a side-by-side pic of herself after a workout, showing how just a change in camera angle can make a difference. “I kinda love when people do real vs. produced shots,” she wrote alongside the picture. “The difference between the two is lighting, pose and clothes adjustments. We all want to look our best at all times, no shame in that. But don’t let someone else’s body put yours down. Use it for motivation. :purple_heart:Keep digging friends to be the best you! You own that! We all know when we are treating our bodies with the respect it deserves. It’s the one and only thing we own for life.”





Danica joins her NASCAR counterparts on June 25 as she heads to California’s Sonoma Raceway for the Toyota/Save Mart 350.