Natalie Maines squares off against President Trump in another tweetstorm

The Dixie Chicks lead singer Natalie Maines took to Twitter again this week to square off against President Donald Trump. As the president faced a new round of questions surrounding the firing of FBI Director James Comey and his meeting with a Russian diplomat, Natalie predicted Trump is on the road to impeachment.

Don't worry @realDonaldTrump .Your impeachment will be the best,the greatest,and have the biggliest ratings of any other impeachment. #yuge — Natalie Maines (@1NatalieMaines) May 17, 2017

I'm gonna make a wild guess that you don't have the discipline or smarts to make post meeting notes. Thank you! @realDonaldTrump — Natalie Maines (@1NatalieMaines) May 16, 2017

Next up, Natalie addressed reports that Comey made a memo from a meeting in which Trump asked him to stop investigating former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. She tweeted to the president, “I’m gonna make a wild guess that you don’t have the discipline or smarts to make post meeting notes. Thank you!”

Finally, Natalie tweeted a real backhanded compliment to Trump.

People make fun of how dumb you are, but personally I think it's your best quality;) @realDonaldTrump — Natalie Maines (@1NatalieMaines) May 16, 2017

