Natalie Maines squares off against President Trump in another tweetstorm
Getty Images/Noam Galai
Rare Country

Natalie Maines squares off against President Trump in another tweetstorm

Article will continue after advertisement

The Dixie Chicks lead singer Natalie Maines took to Twitter again this week to square off against President Donald Trump. As the president faced a new round of questions surrounding the firing of FBI Director James Comey and his meeting with a Russian diplomat, Natalie predicted Trump is on the road to impeachment.

She tweeted, “Don’t worry @realDonaldTrump .Your impeachment will be the best,the greatest,and have the biggliest ratings of any other impeachment. #yuge”

RELATED: Dixie Chicks’ Natalie Maines shares thoughts on Trump following James Comey’s dismissal


Next up, Natalie addressed reports that Comey made a memo from a meeting in which Trump asked him to stop investigating former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. She tweeted to the president, “I’m gonna make a wild guess that you don’t have the discipline or smarts to make post meeting notes. Thank you!”

RELATED: Dixie Chicks’ Natalie Maines once again rips into the Trump administration

Finally, Natalie tweeted a real backhanded compliment to Trump.

She wrote, “People make fun of how dumb you are, but personally I think it’s your best quality;).”

Module Voice Image
Hunter Kelly, Senior Country Correspondent | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement