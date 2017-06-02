Nicole Kidman has built strong and intimate relationships beyond Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman is a sucker for romance. We’ve already seen evidence of that in her marriage to country superstar Keith Urban.

The two, who will mark their 11th wedding anniversary on June 25, seem inseparable whenever they accompany each other at big awards shows and red carpet events.

RELATED: Keith Urban tells us all about his strong creative bond with Nicole Kidman

In fact, you can often catch them sharing a sweet moment together while smiling for the cameras — whether it’s a long gaze, a loving kiss or even a warm nuzzle. It makes us melt every time!





“I’ve always chosen to have really deep, intense romantic relationships,” Nicole tells InStyle in an interview published in its July issue, “I don’t flit around. I don’t dabble. That’s who I am.”

But romance isn’t the only kind of love that Nicole clings onto. She goes all in when it comes to loving the ones who are close to her.

“My mother’s always said it: ‘You’re just a child who attaches,'” the Oscar-winning actress explains. “My relationship with my mom is really intimate and real. I hear deep truths from her, because, at 77, she’s been finding them for a lifetime.”

Nicole shares daughters Sunday Rose, 8, and Faith Margaret, 6, with Keith. She also has two other kids, Isabella, 24, and Connor, 22, from a previous marriage. As a mama, she showers her children with love and care.

RELATED: Keith Urban and wife Nicole Kidman continue to show us why they are truly meant to be

“I suppose the basis of who I am is maternal,” she says. “I’m the oldest child in my family, which probably has a lot to do with nurturing and taking care of people.”

“I’ll support anything that supports love. Truly. Isn’t it the essence of everything?” She continues, “It can heal so many things. Good love, sweet love, kind love, gentle love, powerful love. There are so many different forms of love, which then leads to loss, which then leads to all the primary emotions.”