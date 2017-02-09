Nicole Kidman promises to never hash up this old topic with Keith Urban

Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman stopped by the “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Feb. 9 to talk about topics like her role in the upcoming HBO series “Big Little Lies,” being nominated for an Oscar, and the beautiful relationship she shares with her country star husband, Keith Urban.

At one point during the show, host Ellen DeGeneres unveiled the photo of the very first time that Nicole and Keith met.

RELATED: Keith Urban sizzles with this impromptu performance on “Today”

Looking back at that particular moment Nicole said, “How did we end up together? The craziest thing is to have a photo of when you first met.”





Nicole also recalled how she quickly formed “a crush” on Keith upon meeting the “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer. But, at the time, he didn’t reciprocate those feelings. “He wasn’t interested in me,” she said. “He didn’t call me for four months.”

“That’s not true,” a shocked Ellen protested. “How is that possible? Did he explain why? He must have been just shy.”

The Australian beauty, then, confessed that she never pressed her hunky hubby on why he didn’t pursue her right away.

“There’s certain things, and I think anyone in a marriage would agree with this, you just leave that,” she said. “We’re here now, and it’s all good. We don’t need to hash up all that stuff now, right?”

Last June, Keith and Nicole marked their 10-year wedding anniversary. And, as part of a gift to his bride, Keith tweeted out the same photo of the twosome’s first meeting, which took place at G’ Day USA in 2005.

RELATED: Keith Urban’s sex joke on the red carpet made wife Nicole Kidman majorly blush

Our very first photo together 2005,

minutes after being introduced. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY BABY. LOOOOOVE YOU! xxxxx -KU pic.twitter.com/bVYAbwrGK2 — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) June 25, 2016

“Our very first photo together 2005, minutes after being introduced. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY BABY. LOOOOOVE YOU! xxxxx –KU.” Keith wrote.

“[Yea] I think he was shy,” Nicole agreed.