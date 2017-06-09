Nicole Kidman squirms when she’s asked this question about Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman stopped by “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on June 6 to chat on a couch alongside fellow guest Kit Harrington.

During her appearance, host James Corden brought up a personal moment that the Oscar-winning actress shared with her husband, Keith Urban.

Fans may recall that Keith joined Nicole on the red carpet at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 22. It was then that the “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer whispered something into his wife’s ear, and she began to get teary-eyed. James was so curious about Keith’s exchange with Nicole that he held up a photo from that tender moment, and asked, “What did he say?”





“James!” Nicole said, while blushing, “Oh. Just something.”

“I know it was something, but what roughly? Go on,” James pressured.

“Stop it!” Nicole, who was clearly still hesitant, laughed, “I love Keith. It’s a weird thing actually, because when you’re in that [moment with] all of those photographers and the noise and everything, and when you create intimacy like a little bubble, it’s really emotional.”

“Just having him there was emotional for me,” she continued, “But, I’m not telling you what he said!”

Nicole recently returned the favor for Keith. On June 7, she accompanied him at the CMT Music Awards, where he won not one, not two, but four awards, including Video of the Year, Male Video of the Year, Collaborative Video of the Year and Social Superstar.

While accepting his trophy for Male Video of the Year for “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Keith did say something that’s not a secret.

“I want to say a massive thank you to my wife, Nicole,” he told the audience, “You have no idea how much of what I do … she’s involved in every little piece of it. She hates me saying this, but I want it to be said. She helps me so much making these videos what they are.”