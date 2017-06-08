Now we know why Gwen Stefani wasn’t with Blake Shelton at the CMT Awards

These days, it’s hard to imagine Blake Shelton without his famous girlfriend, Gwen Stefani.

The cute couple, who spent the last few months coaching alongside each other on Season 12 of “The Voice,” are practically inseparable.

So, it came as a surprise to find out that Gwen didn’t accompany Blake to the “2017 CMT Music Awards,” which took place at Nashville’s Music City Center on June 7. But, rest assured, she wanted to be by her beau’s side.





As a matter of fact, the 47-year-old “Make Me Like You” hit-maker posted a video to Snapchat showing fans that she was supporting her man from home. She, along with some of her family members, tuned in to watch the awards show on television.

As you can see in the clip above, it’s clear that Gwen has the blues while watching Blake’s performance of his latest single, “Every Time I Hear That Song.” She reclines on a white bed sheet and solemnly mouths along to the lyrics of the heartbreak hit, which appears on his 2016 “If I’m Honest” album.

While the two were away from each other, Gwen also Instagrammed an adorable shot of herself gazing into Blake’s eyes.

She simply writes, “Watching this guy @blakeshelton #cmtawards. Gx.”

We’ve got to admit that seeing Blake fly solo this year made us appreciate his relationship with Gwen even more. Heck, we’ve gotten so used to watching their romance blossom in front of our eyes!



Though Gwen didn’t reveal why she had to stay home, we’re pretty confident she had a good reason. And, we can only assume that Blake missed her deeply!