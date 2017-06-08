One of country’s most-loved bands heads to the islands for this steamy clip

When Lady Antebellum decided to head to Puerto Rico to shoot their latest video for “You Look Good,” they took it as a chance to really immerse themselves in the culture. Over the course of three days, the band and their crew enjoyed big dinners and checked out the cobblestone streets and beautiful architecture of the island. It was important to them that the vibe they felt in Puerto Rico show up in the video, too. That’s why they recruited locals to appear as the partygoers in the video.

Lady A’s Charles Kelley tells Rare Country, “All the locals were very beautiful in Puerto Rico, or at least the ones I saw. It was so much style. All these type of floral shirts that we go into the store and overpay for, they’re just doing that down there effortlessly. It’s so much vibe. The young people in there dancing, they’re all just locals that they found. No actors or anything.”





It’s not hard to have a good time in that environment. Charles adds, “It was like watching all these really sexy people just party. We got to be up onstage and just sing.”

Charles’ bandmate, Hillary Scott, savored the opportunity to soak up the Puerto Rican culture.

“It was cool to just dive into their world,” she explains. “That’s what it truly felt like, and to immerse ourselves in a culture that’s different than where we are every day. Even the art everywhere. From the architecture to the people to this dive bar that we filmed the video in. All of it. It brought a different energy out of us because we were in a totally different place.”

“You Look Good” is the lead single from Lady Antebellum’s new album, “Heart Break.” It’s coming out this Friday, June 9 and you can buy it on CD and vinyl at Cracker Barrel stores nationwide and at CrackerBarrel.com.