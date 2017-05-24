Prepare to be moved by Chris Stapleton’s performance of his latest song on “The Voice” finale

Country music superstar Chris Stapleton took the stage for the “The Voice’s” Season 12 finale on Tuesday, May 23.

During the show, he performed a powerful rendition of his latest single, “Either Way,” from his sophomore album, “From A Room, Volume 1.” The heartbreaking tune also appears on Lee Ann Womack’s 2008 album, “Call Me Crazy.”

RELATED: Blake Shelton was floored over this “The Voice” teenager’s Reba McEntire cover

In this clip, the 39-year-old soul singer opens up the song by gently picking on his acoustic guitar. He, then, shines in his solo performance, by flaunting his raspy powerhouse vocals on lyrics like “We go work, we go to church / We fake the perfect life / I’m past the point of give a damn / And all my tears are cried. We can just go on like this / Say the word, we’ll call it quits.”





Meanwhile, the captivated studio audience listens intently, as Chris wails his way to the final note of the melancholy ballad.

This is the first time that Chris has appeared on the Season 12 competition. However, his songs have been largely represented throughout the show. In fact, during the latter portion of the program, Team Adam competitor Jesse Larson channeled songs like “Woman,” “I Was Wrong” and “Tennessee Whiskey.”

RELATED: See Team Blake take on this upbeat John Lennon song during “The Voice”

Chris wasn’t the only country artist to perform during the final episode. Artists Little Big Town and Rascal Flatts took the stage during the two-hour broadcast. Other star-studded performances included Miley Cyrus, Daddy Yankee, Zedd, Alessia Cara, Gladys Knight, Usher, CeeLo Green and Jennifer Hudson.

Team Alicia’s Chris Blue was crowned the Season 12 winner. Team Blake’s Lauren Duski came in second.