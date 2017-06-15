Prepare to swoon over Thomas Rhett’s romantic gesture for his expecting wife, Lauren

Thomas Rhett and his gorgeous bride Lauren Akins may be busier as new parents, but that doesn’t mean they don’t set aside time for intimacy.

In fact, the couple couldn’t appear to be more in love these days. Perhaps their new roles as mom and dad to adopted daughter Willa Gray have helped them grow even closer as man and wife.

In a recent Instagram video, the lovebirds can be seen indulging in a cute and romantic moment. Lauren, who is currently pregnant with her first biological child, reclines on a bed as her country singer husband sweetly applies lotion onto her perfectly tanned and toned legs.





Thomas Rhett is the best husband!! 💑 A post shared by artisti (@artistidimusica) on Jun 13, 2017 at 8:29pm PDT

“You’re so awesome honey,” Lauren gushes, while giggling from behind the camera lens.

Aside from the uber affectionate display between Thomas and Lauren, it’s clear that little Willa has made her mark on the family. If you look closely, her current Disney movie of choice, “Moana,” is playing in the background!

Speaking of Willa, her transition from Uganda to the United States has been pretty smooth — especially since she’s already bonding with her doting daddy.

On June 12, Thomas uploaded a video to his Instagram page featuring him and his little girl sporting similar shoes.

Thanks @carterhamric for Willa's first pair of Jordan's. we are looking good👌 A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Jun 12, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

“When you’ve got just too much swag going on in your house. When you and your daughter are wearing the same shoes you say, ‘What’s up?’” he says in the clip.

As for Lauren, she too has bonded with Willa. An Instagram photo on her page shows her and Willa wearing matching ankle bracelets.

🌸 summer flower bestie anklet season is here 🌸 A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Jun 13, 2017 at 5:54pm PDT

“🌸 summer flower bestie anklet season is here 🌸,” Lauren writes.

Lauren is due in August, so Willa will say hello to her new baby sister very soon. We can’t wait to see the family dynamic when the Akins become a group of four!