Priscilla Presley reveals fascinating news about The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll and social media

It’s hard to imagine a world without social media. After all, many of us regularly share our personal lives with friends and family on networking sites like Twitter and Instagram.

Despite the all-important internet, late legend Elvis Presley probably would’ve never posted online. In fact, according to his ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, if the icon were here today, he would’ve particularly stayed off of Facebook.

“He was a very private person. I definitely can’t see him on social media.” Priscilla, 71, told news.com.au, “We joked about this before with some of the inner-circle, saying that ‘Elvis would never be on Facebook!’ He just wasn’t that guy. He was so much more into his art and music than being Elvis Presley.”





Priscilla, who was married to “The King of Rock and Roll” from 1967 to 1973, also recalled living with the legend in their famous Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee. She said Memphis was the one place where she felt the two could maintain their privacy away from the spotlight.

“I’m still not comfortable being in the limelight,” she explained. “Memphis was pretty good about protecting him and letting us live our lives. But, in California we’d be lying out by the pool in our backyard and hear the rustling of trees and, sure enough, the paparazzi would be hiding behind them.”

“I don’t think you ever get that comfortable being in the limelight,” she continued, “Sure, there are a lot of people who love it, but it still doesn’t seem normal to me.”

Though the once married couple separated more than four decades ago, Pricilla said that the two remained close friends. “Watching him was such an experience. It was really heartfelt and I really miss that a lot,” she recalled. “I don’t think I’ve ever met anyone who laughed like that. He was like a little boy.”

Pricilla and Elvis had daughter Lisa Marie. This year marks the 40-year anniversary of Elvis’ passing. He died on August 16, 1977, at the age of 42.