RaeLynn puts a heartbreaking part of her past on display with this impassioned performance

The country music genre has a way of capturing the hearts of everyday people who are going through real-life situations.

And, RaeLynn’s “Love Triangle” is a song that does just that.

Like all great country songs, the emotional track can resonate with a lot of people for different reasons. However, the 22-year-old singer co-wrote the track following her painful childhood struggle of living with her parents’ divorce.

In a recent unplugged performance, as part of the Grand Ole Opry’s “Live From the Lounge” series, RaeLynn sings the chill-inducing ballad told from the perspective of an adolescent.





Dressed in all white, the porcelain-faced beauty assumes a spot in between an acoustic guitar player and a percussionist. She then revisits her past of being caught in the throes of her mom and dad’s separation by unraveling the words of the song with a true sense of passion and vulnerability.

RaeLynn, who first gained fame as a contestant on the second season of “The Voice,” co-wrote “Love Triangle” with songwriters Nicolle Galyon and Jimmy Robbins. The personal track appears on her 2017 debut album, “WildHorse.”

Watch RaeLynn’s impassioned performance of “Love Triangle” in the video above.