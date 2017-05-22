Rare Country

RaeLynn reunites with military husband under the saddest of circumstances

Since RaeLynn’s husband Josh completed his 10 weeks of basic training, the couple knew they could handle a few or several weeks apart as he completes his advance training. However, the sweet couple got an unexpected reunion for a heartbreaking reason before Josh’s AT was complete.

If you follow Raelynn on her social media pages, you’ll know she mentioned that Josh’s “Papa” passed away, causing her to cancel a handful of shows.

Sadly, Josh wasn’t with his family when his grandfather died, but he was able to get emergency leave to visit with the family and attend the funeral. Despite the tragic circumstances surrounding their time together, the young couple were obviously happy to see each other and took advantage of their time together.


Bitter sweet weekend with my husband. So thankful for everything his Papa meant to him. 💜

A post shared by 🦄 R A E L Y N N 🦄 (@raelynnofficial) on

RaeLynn and Joshua have been respectfully tight-lipped regarding details of his enlistment. In fact, we didn’t know what branch of the military he was in until he graduated from basic training. After he completes this next round of advanced training, we may learn what military career path Josh is on and where he will be stationed.

Our continued prayers are with RaeLynn and Josh during this difficult time.

