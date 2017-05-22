RaeLynn reunites with military husband under the saddest of circumstances

Since RaeLynn’s husband Josh completed his 10 weeks of basic training, the couple knew they could handle a few or several weeks apart as he completes his advance training. However, the sweet couple got an unexpected reunion for a heartbreaking reason before Josh’s AT was complete.
If you follow Raelynn on her social media pages, you’ll know she mentioned that Josh’s “Papa” passed away, causing her to cancel a handful of shows.
RELATED: RaeLynn reveals how faith is seeing her through the tough days
Sadly, Josh wasn’t with his family when his grandfather died, but he was able to get emergency leave to visit with the family and attend the funeral. Despite the tragic circumstances surrounding their time together, the young couple were obviously happy to see each other and took advantage of their time together.
RELATED: RaeLynn shares photos of her romantic reunion with her hot husband, Josh
RaeLynn and Joshua have been respectfully tight-lipped regarding details of his enlistment. In fact, we didn’t know what branch of the military he was in until he graduated from basic training. After he completes this next round of advanced training, we may learn what military career path Josh is on and where he will be stationed.
"Take away my make up
Take away the lights Take away my ball gown Cinderella nights
Take away my voice and
Take away the song
Take away this stage that I’ve been singing on
It aint about my face and it aint about my age
It aint about the things that time is gonna change
Since the day we met till I take my last breath
The man that loves me
loves whatever's left" 🎶💜🦄💜💑
Our continued prayers are with RaeLynn and Josh during this difficult time.