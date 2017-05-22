RaeLynn reunites with military husband under the saddest of circumstances

Since RaeLynn’s husband Josh completed his 10 weeks of basic training, the couple knew they could handle a few or several weeks apart as he completes his advance training. However, the sweet couple got an unexpected reunion for a heartbreaking reason before Josh’s AT was complete.

If you follow Raelynn on her social media pages, you’ll know she mentioned that Josh’s “Papa” passed away, causing her to cancel a handful of shows.

Joshs Papa passed away today. I can't imagine how hard it is for Josh being away when all of this is happening. Praying for my husband and family so much right now. So thankful for all the Joy, Wisdom and Example of a Real Man Papa showed to Josh. Please say a prayer for the whole fam. 💜 A post shared by 🦄 R A E L Y N N 🦄 (@raelynnofficial) on May 15, 2017 at 7:52pm PDT

Sadly, Josh wasn’t with his family when his grandfather died, but he was able to get emergency leave to visit with the family and attend the funeral. Despite the tragic circumstances surrounding their time together, the young couple were obviously happy to see each other and took advantage of their time together.





Bitter sweet weekend with my husband. So thankful for everything his Papa meant to him. 💜 A post shared by 🦄 R A E L Y N N 🦄 (@raelynnofficial) on May 20, 2017 at 9:44pm PDT

RaeLynn and Joshua have been respectfully tight-lipped regarding details of his enlistment. In fact, we didn’t know what branch of the military he was in until he graduated from basic training. After he completes this next round of advanced training, we may learn what military career path Josh is on and where he will be stationed.

"Take away my make up

Take away the lights Take away my ball gown Cinderella nights

Take away my voice and

Take away the song

Take away this stage that I’ve been singing on

It aint about my face and it aint about my age

It aint about the things that time is gonna change

Since the day we met till I take my last breath

The man that loves me

loves whatever's left" 🎶💜🦄💜💑 A post shared by 🦄 R A E L Y N N 🦄 (@raelynnofficial) on May 21, 2017 at 9:16am PDT

Our continued prayers are with RaeLynn and Josh during this difficult time.