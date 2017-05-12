RaeLynn speaks out about Blake Shelton’s big announcement

Just minutes before she took the stage just outside of Chicago at Joe’s Live, RaeLynn was filled in on the big news from her former “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton.

Big Brother/Uncle/2nd Dad you are all of it in one! Thank you for believing in me and being the best coach/friend a girl could ask for. I love you so much! This tour has been so much fun even though you make fun of me everyday and still treat me like I'm 17. 💜🦄💜 #doingittocountrysongstour #mywildhorselife A post shared by 🦄 R A E L Y N N 🦄 (@raelynnofficial) on Mar 18, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

“Oh no, what did he do now?” she laughed, before being told that Blake had formally announced just a couple hours before that Kelly Clarkson is joining “The Voice” as a coach in spring 2018.

RELATED: Blake Shelton announces a new coach for season 14 of “The Voice”

“Oh my gosh, that’s amazing,” she told Rare Country backstage. “I didn’t know that! I love Kelly. We recently became friends. She is so sweet to me. She’s like a kindred sister, you know? I guess you can say we are very similar and are really alike. Not only is she a powerhouse vocalist, but also she has been in this industry for so many years. She has so much experience and she has been on a television show. She just knows a lot about the industry and how hard it is.”





RELATED: RaeLynn tells us about her brief but sweet reunion with her military husband

Of course, RaeLynn knows from experience how important the coaches are on “The Voice,” as she herself was on season two of the singing competition show back in 2012 and has continued to be mentored by Blake throughout the years.

“I think she is going to be a really well rounded coach,” she continued before delighting fans with an electric set of her own. “I think she is going to be able to give great advice. The whole point of the show is to mentor talent and I think she’s going to crush it.”