Randy Travis just gave this Kane Brown cover his seal of approval

Kane Brown delivers a taste of the country music of tomorrow. Yet, he has always remembered to pay tribute to the artists that have paved his way. One of those artists is Randy Travis.

While the two have had a number of moments where they could come together and share their appreciation for each other, the two recently were connected by a social media post made by Kane himself.

On the evening of April 18, Kane released a cover of Randy’s legendary song “Forever and Ever, Amen” on his socials. Quickly, the rendition took flight, with hundreds of thousands of views in a few short hours.





For ever and ever Amen pic.twitter.com/TsF2WxbbDn — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) April 19, 2017

Yet, the performance now will reach many more country music fans’ ears after it received a virtual seal of approval from Randy. “Sounds good my friend,” Randy wrote alongside the performance. “Can’t wait to see you again soon! Hope you are having fun on the road.”

Sounds good my friend! Can't wait to see you again soon! Hope you are having fun on the road. https://t.co/KkJL3aJY1X — randytravis (@randytravis) April 19, 2017

It was yet another piece of good news for Kane, whose new single, “What Ifs” (featuring Lauren Alaina), is currently finding its way up the charts. His self-titled debut entered the chart at No. 1 back in December, becoming country music’s best selling new artist album debut since Sam Hunt in 2014.