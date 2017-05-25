Rare footage of Keith Urban’s early guitar slinging days surfaces

Life was so different back in 1999. There was no YouTube; there was no Facebook; and a tweet was just a sound birds made outside everyone’s windows.

But in 1999, Keith Urban was a brand new guitar slinger in Nashville. The Australian had just released his self-titled debut album in the states, a body of work that would give Keith his first hit songs on the U.S. charts, including “It’s a Love Thing,” “Your Everything,” “But for the Grace of God” and “Where the Blacktop Ends.”

But like every new artist knows, it can be hard to gain the acceptance of Nashville’s elite.

So on this day, Keith was ready to impress.

And he sure did. According to the Spence Manor Facebook page, Keith grabbed his guitar to play for a select crowd at the Webb Pierce Pool at the famous Music City venue. In the recently surfaced video, Keith’s guitar skills, along with his easy going nature, were on full display that day – and it was fairly evident that he was destined for stardom.

Little did anyone know that particular day just how big Keith would become in the country music industry, which makes this rare footage that much more cool.