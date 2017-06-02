Rascal Flatts just teamed up with “Today’s” Hoda Kotb for the ultimate surprise

Rascal Flatts is one of the most talented groups in country music. But rest assured, these three men also have quite the wacky sides. And that wacky factor just increased big time thanks to “Today’s” Hoda Kotb.

RELATED: Rascal Flatts’ thoughtful gesture brings “Today”‘s Hoda Kotb to tears

On June 2, “Today” viewers were first to see video of Rascal Flatts and Hoda creating the ultimate surprise for some people who simply thought they were on a tour around New York City’s famous Rockefeller Center. Little did they know that the annoying tourist in their midst was none other than Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus. With a camera around his neck and lots of stupid questions fresh on his lips, onlookers began to get slightly annoyed by the tourist from Michigan.





But all of a sudden, the surprise was revealed.

Rascal Flatts was there!

RELATED: Rascal Flatts breathes new life into this Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson favorite

Jay quickly set his big camera down and was joined by band members Gary LeVox and Joe Don Rooney for an impromptu singalong of “Life is a Highway,” as Hoda happily danced and sang with them. And, of course, the prank was all in good fun as the band continues to promote the release of their 10th studio album, “Back to Us,” which includes their Top 10 single “Yours If You Want It.”