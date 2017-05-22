Rascal Flatts’ thoughtful gesture brings “Today’s” Hoda Kotb to tears

Country stars are great at a lot of things besides singing, and Rascal Flatts proved that during a visit to “Today with Kathie Lee and Hoda.”

In case you didn’t know, host Hoda Kotb recently adopted a precious little girl named Haley Joy. Her social media pages are brimming with photos of the perfect little rosebud with Mom’s celebrity pals and some of the gorgeous gifts she has received. And since Hoda is also a major country music fan, some of those gifts are from acts like Carrie Underwood:

Hey @carrieunderwood !!! Haley Joy loves her very first pair of cowboy boots!!! 🤠Can't wait until you meet her ! Thank you 😍👶🏼❤️❤️ A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Mar 20, 2017 at 11:28am PDT

And Little Big Town:

Perfect outfit for haley's first @littlebigtown concert! Thank you!!! Ps I am already playing your music to get her ready!! ❤️😍🎼 A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Mar 24, 2017 at 7:41am PDT

During a visit to New York on May 22 to promote their new album “Back to Us” and announce another residency in Las Vegas, this handsome and talented trio came bearing gifts for Haley Joy.

As Gary, Joe Don and Jay sat with Kathie Lee and Hoda, Gary cradled a small guitar. When Hoda asked if he played it, he offered up the beautiful instrument, personalized with Haley Joy’s name, to the new mom, who was rendered speechless. “You know the way to her heart,” Kathie Lee commented, “Music and her daughter.”

@rascalflatts gave @hodakotb a gift for #HaleyJoy (and yes we're crying)! A post shared by Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) on May 22, 2017 at 7:59am PDT

Cue tears and pass the tissues.