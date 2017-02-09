Reba McEntire isn’t going to shock her fans by going political onstage

No matter how heated the political climate may get in this country, you’re never going to see Reba McEntire talking about it during her concerts.

During a recent appearance on ABC’s “The View” to promote her new album, “Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope,” Reba was asked what her fans would think if she suddenly went on a political rant during a show.

RELATED: Watch Reba McEntire turn in a fiery performance of one of her most beloved hymns

“My fans would be shocked,” Reba admits.





Besides, Reba feels it’s not her place to go off on a divisive speech when her fans have gone through so much to see her in concerts.

She says “I take it this way. They have paid their hard-earned money to come in there and fill a seat. Parking, getting something at the concession, go and eat before the concert. I am there to entertain them. To take their worries away from them. So, when they walk out, they can have a little lilt in their step and go, ‘That was such a great break from all the stress I have to deal with during my daily life.’ So, I am not going to give them my political views. It’s not my job.”

RELATED: Reba McEntire tells us her pal Kelly Clarkson is a pro at keeping her kids in line

The conversation then turned to Lady Gaga’s performance at the Super Bowl, which Reba loved for its lack of political content.

She says, “I loved how she said ‘God Bless America.’ Lots of unity. I loved it.”