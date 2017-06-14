Reba McEntire’s former home fetches an eye-popping sale price

Reba McEntire’s former Beverly Hills mansion is a far cry from the ranch where she grew up in Oklahoma. The country superstar once owned this estate in the exclusive Beverly Park neighborhood before selling it two years ago for $22.5 million.

Check out the photos here and here.

According to “The Los Angeles Times,” the six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home was built in 1993 and is located at the end of a gated drive on about two acres. The estate features nearly 11,600 square feet of living space, including a grand foyer and a wine vault located across from the breakfast room.





Reba bought the home since she was spending so much time in Los Angeles filming her “Reba” TV series as well as her second sitcom, “Malibu Country.” The property has only gone up in value since Reba sold it. Developer Cody Leibel just bought the property for $25.15 million.