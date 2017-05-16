Reba McEntire’s new drama hits a little bump in the road

If you’ve been on the edge of your seat to see Reba McEntire’s new drama series, you better sit back in your chair. We’ve got some tough news.

The show was in consideration for a fall premiere on ABC, but the network has chosen not to pick up the show. We certainly don’t know what they’re thinking over there. The show features Reba as Sheriff Ruby Adair helping FBI agents solve a horrific crime in a small Kentucky town. Folks we’ve talked to in Nashville who have seen the pilot tell Rare Country it’s nothing short of stunning.





All hope isn’t lost, though.

The show was created by Marc Cherry and produced by ABC Studios. That’s the same team that produced the Lifetime series “Devious Maids,” and they’re hoping another network like Lifetime or even a streaming service might be interested in turning Reba’s drama into a series.

Keep your fingers crossed for Reba and her crew!