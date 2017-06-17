Remember when Blake Shelton swept us off our feet with this sexy serenade?

Even as we sent Rare Country’s 5 host, Erin Holt, into the studio to film this special edition of our weekly feature, we were debating which five Blake Shelton songs were our favorites. And while we feel like we have a good mix and a solid list, there’s still a little angst in our hearts because there’s just so darn many great songs to choose from.

Like “Sangria.” It wasn’t Blake’s first ballad. It wasn’t even his first ballad to top the charts, but what makes it stand apart from the ones that preceded it and the ones that have followed so far is the pure, raw steaminess of it. Yes, he had released sweetly sexy songs before, but while “Sangria” should be served chilled, this song brings the heat. The lyric, the groove, Blake’s gritty, but relaxed delivery — this isn’t just a song, it’s a seduction.





But we don’t just love sexy Blake, we also adore zany Blake, which is part of the reason he’s become such a superstar on social media and on “The Voice.” And songs like “Some Beach,” shine a spotlight on his sense of humor and comedic timing. With a great tongue-in-cheek lyric, this tune stood on its own, but then Blake and his team delivered a video, featuring NASCAR’s Elliot Sadler, that took the hilarity over the top and made the exclamation, “son of a…” a little more user friendly.

Picking five favorite Blake Shelton songs for this week’s Rare Country’s 5 nearly launched a fist fight in the RC offices. We’re exaggerating of course, but we do all have our own favorites, much like y’all do, so be sure check out Erin Holt in this special Rare Country’s 5 and comment below with your favorite Blake song and why.

