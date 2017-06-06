Rhett Akins singing with granddaughter Willa nearly breaks the internet

We simply cannot get enough of Thomas Rhett and Lauren’s little girl, Willa Gray. And we aren’t the only ones. It looks like Willa’s famous grandpop, Rhett Akins, is also on the bandwagon — literally.

If you don’t follow Thomas Rhett and Lauren on their Instagram pages where you can see their Insta stories, you’re missing out on volumes of fun as their little family grows. Yes, you miss out on gems like Grandpa Rhett climbing into Willa’s little red wagon and bustin’ out some of his favorite rap music with his sweet granddaughter in his lap.





In a spin-off of Chamillionaire’s “Ridin’”—“They see me rollin’, they hatin’, patrolin’, tryin’ to catch me ridin’ dirty”—the mega-hit songwriter and new granddad Rhett revises the lyrics to suit his situation. Holding Willa’s little arms over her head, he sings, “They see me rollin’, they hatin’. You got a dirty diaper, I got dirty flip-flops.”

Yes, it is hilarious, but it’s also one of the sweetest things on the internet. And how is it even possible that this country hunk is a grandpa?

Obviously, it’s way too soon to see if Willa will follow in her daddy’s or grandpa’s famous footsteps, but they are both committed to showing her the world and exposing her to all kinds of music. She’s already proven she has a great love of microphones.

And it’s looking like the road life suits her just fine, too.

We have a long way to go before we see what is written in the stars for little Willa. In the meantime, we’re all looking forward to watching her grow and meeting the new addition to Thomas and Lauren’s home, another little girl set to make her debut in August.