Rising country singer’s new car flattened in freak accident

Gusty storms blew through Nashville June 23, and while there were no reported injuries, they did take a devastating toll on a rising country singer’s brand-new car.

Levi Hummon posted a video on Twitter after a large hackberry tree uprooted and went splat on his BMW.

Yesterday a massive Hack Berry tree fell directly on top of the BMW . Thank God I just finalized my insurance the day before. pic.twitter.com/vhjVjYp37B — levi hummon (@levihummon) June 24, 2017

In a follow-up photo, Levi shows the damage to the dented car after the tree was removed. It includes a shattered windshield, and it’s not pretty. Levi simply captioned that one “Damn.”

But there’s an upside. Levi writes, “Thank God I just finalized my insurance the day before.”

Levi, who recently toured with Kip Moore, is the son of Grammy-winning Nashville songwriter Marcus Hummon, who wrote such hits as “Bless the Broken Road” (Rascal Flatts), “One of These Days” (Tim McGraw), “Born to Fly” (Sara Evans) and the Dixie Chicks hits “Cowboy Take Me Away” and “Ready to Run.”

Levi’s newest song, “Don’t Waste the Night,” is available now at digital retailers, along with his self-titled EP.