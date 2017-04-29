Rory Feek captures his little princess taking some mighty big steps

Back in 2014, when Rory Feek welcomed his baby girl, Indiana, into the world, he must’ve assumed his wife, Joey, would be right there documenting every little moment of their child’s life.

But, fate stepped in and the loving husband lost his bride to cervical cancer.

Despite a torn heart, Rory has continued to be a positive example for his sweet Indiana. And, it’s safe to say that he’s been doing an amazing job raising the little princess as a single father.





On April 28, the doting daddy posted an adorable video to Facebook. The clip featured 3-year-old Indiana walking down the sidewalk all by herself. He writes, “Walking like a big girl out of the school today-in her Cinderella dress.”

In the video, Rory tells the precious toddler, “Be real careful. I’m following you,” as she cutely sashays down the pedway in her blue-colored ball gown.

Toward the end of the video, she turns to her dad and flashes her vibrant smile.

Awwww!

This is just one of many happy moments that the daddy/daughter team has shared together in the midst of grief. And, though Joey is no longer with them in human form, we can only think that her spirit was smiling down on them, and following Indiana’s big girl footsteps from the heavens above.