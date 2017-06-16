Rory Feek marks his 15th wedding anniversary in the coolest way

It’s been hundreds of days since the world lost Joey Feek. Yet, for her husband and musical partner Rory, all it takes is one particular day to bring the memories of her flooding back into his mind.

One of those days occurred on June 15, which happened to be the 15th wedding anniversary for the couple that made up country duo Joey+Rory. Like he has done so many times before, Rory headed to his social media channels to share his poignant thoughts about the day with their fans.





“…taking a ride down memory lane in the Olds,” he wrote in a June 15 Facebook post showing a picture of the couple’s vintage car parked on a Tennessee street. “This is the place where Joey and I first met. And we were married here 15 years ago today. Happy anniversary my love.”

Of course, if the fairytale was to end the way it should have, the two should have kissed in that old vintage car and drove away into the sunset to see daughter Indiana and spend yet another beautiful day together as a family.

But as we all know, this fairytale was cut short.

Yet, once again, Rory has taught us that there is always a silver lining.