Rory Feek opens up about Joey as he faces Valentine’s Day without her

If there ever was a couple that radiated love, it was country duo Joey+Rory. Through the good times and bad, Joey and Rory always let love lead the way, which makes Valentine’s Day extra painful this year, as it will be Rory’s first without her.

The two had their first date on Valentine’s Day back in 2002.

“The new normal is that I do everything that Joey did and some of what I used to do,” Rory told “The Tennessean” in a recent interview. “Last night I was folding laundry after a trip … and I thought about the million loads she did so I wouldn’t have to do them. And my new normal is somehow learning to be her and me both. I’m highly aware that I’m not as good at either of them. I don’t spend a lot of time regretting or wishing things were different. I’m busy making oatmeal and giving baths.”





Life will be dramatically different on this Valentine’s Day, as Rory will release his first book, “This Life I Live: One Man’s Extraordinary, Ordinary Life and the Woman Who Changed It Forever.” The book release will follow Rory’s trip to California to attend the Grammy Awards Feb. 12.

“It’s almost like the music is a by-product of something they love even more, which is her,” Rory also tells “The Tennessean” about their “Hymns” album, which is up for Best Roots Gospel Album at the Grammys. “It’s a beautiful testament to the power of a story, that a hymn record filled with songs 150 years old would do that well.”