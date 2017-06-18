Rory Feek receives an unexpected gift on Father’s Day from the heavens above

By this time, Joey Feek would have flooded her dear hubby Rory with Father’s Day gifts. She would have probably made him breakfast in bed using some fresh vegetables from her garden. She would have helped their daughter Indiana write him a handmade card to hand to him with his cup of coffee. And she would have probably encouraged him to make a visit to that old hammock under that old oak tree for a nice long afternoon nap.

But Joey is not here.

RELATED: Rory Feek breaks down in tears during first televised performance without Joey





Yet, Father’s Day remains. And while his wife, who passed away in March of 2016, is no longer able to shower Rory with material gifts on earth, it’s fairly evident that she is showering him with more understated gifts from the heavens above. Take, for example, the song that Rory heard in church on the morning of Father’s Day.

RELATED: Rory Feek marks his 15th wedding anniversary in the coolest way

“‘FATHER 2 FATHER’ – Craig Campbell … was surprised to hear this this morning at Cowboy Church in the barn,” he wrote on the Joey+Rory Facebook page on the morning of June 18. “It’s the first song I have been part of writing in two-and-a-half years. Thank you for the sweet father’s day gift Craig.”

Of course, there also was the light in his daughter Indiana’s eyes as she greeted him on his very special morning.

We wish Rory and all the daddies out there a very special Father’s Day.