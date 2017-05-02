Rory Feek reveals the precious gift that changed his Easter holiday

Joey Feek has been gone for over a year now. However, as so many people know, the holidays never get easier. So as her husband and musical partner Rory Feek was preparing for the Easter holiday alongside family and friends, he was given a gift that came at the perfect time.

… "as Indy and I were packing to make the trip home to Indiana for Easter, our neighbor showed up at the door with an envelope that had my name on it". – from 'an easter gift'. www.thislifeilive.com A post shared by Joey+Rory (@roryandjoey) on May 2, 2017 at 6:26am PDT

A neighbor by the name of Jan Harris presented Rory with an envelope of pictures she had taken of Indiana, and Rory was in shock over them. “When… where… I mean… how did these happen?”“ he recalls asking in a new blog post on May 2. “It turns out that one evening while I was gone, Jan and another of our friends, Melanie McCaleb (both amateur photographers), drove Indy down the country lane to a pretty field beside the road just as the sun set and shot these photos and had them printed and put in envelopes for all of us.”





Come to find out, it was Joey who once again inspired the somewhat random act of kindness. “Jan said that, inspired by the bus trip to Indiana to say goodbye to Joey in the fall of 2015, and Joey’s love and selflessness… she decided to start doing one good deed for someone every day. And so she has. My favorite part of the story though is how much she said that it has changed her. She explained that even though she may be the one trying to bless others each day, the blessing has actually become all hers. Everything about her life has changed since last Easter, she said… there is a new joy and an excitement to her life that wasn’t there before. And you can see it when you’re around her.”

It’s yet another beautiful story about a beautiful little girl, a beautiful neighbor and the beautiful testimony left behind by Joey.