Rumors continue to swirl around Carrie Underwood 

We love it when the good outweighs the bad and looking back on the past week in country music, good reigned supreme. Babies, brides and star spangled banners dominated our news feed, and even though there is one little rumor swirling, we aren’t sure we can call it a bad one.

The world of reality competition shows seems to have gone a little bonkers with the reemergence of “American Idol.” Just as we were learning that the former Fox Network show, that had ended in 2016, was making the leap to ABC, their fellow singing contest on NBC, “The Voice,” was announcing their coaches for the next two seasons. Names were being tossed around, and the rumor mill was churning, but we aren’t sure we could call it a bad thing since one of the names is Carrie Underwood. Reports say that Carrie could return to the stage that launched her career and making her the first star to come full circle with “American Idol.”





Keep in mind that Kelly Clarkson was also rumored to be tapped for an “Idol” judge, but she has since been announced as a coach for the 14th season of “The Voice.” So, take THAT rumor mill.

This week’s Rare Country’s 5 highlights the big “Idol” and “Voice” news along with happy announcements from Thomas Rhett and Dan + Shay’s Dan Smyers. Erin also has Miley Cyrus’ hilarious take on her “Hannah Montana” audition and how country music is turning out to support Nashville’s NHL Predators as they move forward in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Be sure to check out this week’s news recap in the Rare Country’s 5 video, and come back next week for more fun.