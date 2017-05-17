Sam Hunt and Kip Moore get their sexy on in this flashback performance

Before Sam Hunt became a star in his own right, he made a name for himself in Nashville as the writer of hit songs, including “Cop Car,” which Keith Urban recorded for his “Fuse” album.

The song hit the top of the charts while Sam was out on tour with record label mate Kip Moore, and Kip couldn’t let the achievement go unnoticed.

During a November 2014 performance at the House of Blues in Orlando, Fla., Kip brought Sam to the stage after explaining to the audience the songwriting achievement they were celebrating – Sam’s first No. 1.





Sam took the first verse and chorus while Kip accompanied him on an acoustic guitar before stepping up to the microphone himself to handle the second verse. The two stars then joined forces for the second run-through of the chorus before Kip stepped back and let Sam have the spotlight for the remainder of the song.

One fan lucky enough to be in the front row grabbed some great footage of the pairing, including the moment the two stars shared a quick embrace at the end of the song.