Sam Hunt gave fans the time of their lives with this Super Bowl concert

Country music star Sam Hunt brought the “House Party” to Houston on Thursday, Feb. 2, as part of the festivities leading up to Super Bowl LI.

The 32-year-old singer, who recently got engaged to girlfriend Hannah Lee Fowler, pleased fans inside the multi-level, pop-up nightclub known as Club Nomadic.

RELATED: 2017 is starting to look really interesting for country hotshot Sam Hunt

Super Bowl revelers and country music fans packed the night’s hot-spot venue, as Sam launched into a set list that included his own hits and a few cover songs. One concertgoer, who was lucky enough to film parts of the show, uploaded video of the Georgian singing his smash hit, “House Party,” to Instagram.





As you can see in the clip above, Sam is full of energy. He jumps around onstage beneath bright, flashing lights, while partiers snap photos of him on their phones.

Another Instagram user posted a clip of Sam slowing it down with his 2014 chart-topper, “Take Your Time.”

RELATED: Sam Hunt surprises fans on New Year’s Eve by releasing this vulnerable song

#superbowl #houston #clubnomadic #samhunt #moshpit #gno #sb51 @clubnomadic @samhuntmusic A video posted by minichilanga (@minichilanga) on Feb 3, 2017 at 7:49pm PST

In this video, Sam appears to be serenading a member in the audience with his sexy single. Aside from Sam’s performance, DJ duo The Chainsmokers and Snoop Dogg also performed during the night. Other artists who took the stage in the days following included Bruno Mars and Taylor Swift.