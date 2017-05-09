Sam Hunt just came clean about why he serenaded his wife on national TV

Sam Hunt hasn’t made many public comments about his wife, Hannah, but everyone watching the ACM Awards got to see her during his performance of “Body Like a Back Road.”

Now, Sam explains why he put Hannah in that somewhat awkward moment in front of a national TV audience. It turns out Sam doesn’t act like the guy in “Body Like a Back Road” for anyone except Hannah.

RELATED: Hunky Sam Hunt and his new bride make time for a romantic honeymoon

He says with a laugh, “I feel like it’s kind of a her and I thing, she and I thing, so involving her with that performance was fun. She was a little uncomfortable about being there and a little overwhelmed, and she may not agree, but I thought that would warm her up a little bit to the whole experience and she may not admit it, but I think it did.”





The fact that Sam is working to make Hannah comfortable in that type of high-profile situation means we’ll be seeing a lot more of this couple at future events. That moment at the ACM Awards is also an indication of how Sam truly feels as he continues racking up hits and selling out shows.

RELATED: See the first photos from Sam Hunt’s Georgia wedding

“That’s another reason I wanted to go down and sit with her and made sure she knew that she’s really what matters, you know,” Sam says. “All this other stuff is fun and I enjoy it and we’ll have a good time playing some music and folks will have a good time coming to see us, but she’s what, yeah, is motivating me.”

You can catch Sam all summer long on his 15 in a 30 Tour with special guests Maren Morris and Chris Janson. The trek launches June 1 in Cleveland, Ohio.