Sam Hunt sends heartfelt apology note to his fans after making a tough choice

Sam Hunt was forced to cancel his concert on June 11 due to an unexpected illness, according to multiple reports.

The singer was set to headline a country music festival in Hunter, New York, but could not sing, because he blew out his vocal chords.

This is the first time that Sam has had to pull out of a performance. So, he was clearly disappointed over his sickness. Like the thoughtful artist he is, he delivered an apology note to his fans on Instagram.





“New York I’ve never had to cancel a show before,” he wrote, “but tonight I flat out can’t sing anywhere near as well as I need to do these songs justice. I got sick and I’ve had some issues with my voice. I tried pushing through for a show a couple nights ago and zapped everything I had left.”

Despite his recent cancellation, Sam promises that he’ll make it up to his fans once he’s fully recovered. “I believe in mind over matter but this time it let me down,” he said. “I’ll do what I need to do to make it up to all the folks who came out to see us tonight.”

Sam recently launched his “15 in a 30 Tour,” which includes openers Maren Morris, Chris Janson and Ryan Follese. So far, he has not postponed any of the dates for the trek. We’re praying for a speedy recovery.