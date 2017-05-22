Sam Hunt steps out with his beautiful wife for a really big night

Sam Hunt stepped out with his lovely wife, Hannah, onto the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards Sunday, May 21. It was their first awards show as man and wife and her second awards show ever.

You’ll recall Sam took Hannah to the ACM Awards in April, and he surprised her by singing “Body Like a Back Road” to her live on the show. Since that was her first time on national TV, Hannah was understandably freaked out by all that attention.

During an interview with E! News prior to the BBMA’s, Sam said, “I wanted to throw her into the deep end. After that, she was much more comfortable, though she didn’t enjoy those 30 seconds very much.”

Judging by the photo of Sam and Hannah on the red carpet at the BBMA’s, she’s feeling much more comfortable in the public eye these days. Besides, Sam wouldn’t want to do another awards show without Hannah by his side.

When he was asked about the wedding ring he proudly wears on his left hand, Sam said, “It feels great. There’s a spiritual strength to it, and I feel a little bit taller now that I’m wearing it.”

He also gushed about Hannah saying, “She’s beautiful. I did really good.”