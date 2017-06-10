Sam Hunt’s marriage is keeping him super-busy this summer

Sam Hunt’s duties as a new husband have kept him busy this past week, which means he hasn’t been around the CMA Music Festival in Nashville as much as he has in the past.

Sam and his wife, Hannah, tied the knot this past spring, which has forced Sam to make some changes in his life.

Before he went onstage for his set at the CMA Music Festival, Sam said, “I’ve never been a good planner. Getting married is kind of like putting out songs. When you’re ready to go, you want to go tomorrow. This spring wasn’t necessarily the best time for me to get married with all I’ve got going on, but I wanted to go ahead and do that immediately.”





Sam was also launching a new tour, and writing and recording new music in the middle of that wedding planning. Now that they’ve tied the knot, Sam’s life hasn’t gotten any less hectic.

“I’ve been juggling things like moving into a new house and getting life reorganized with my new position as a spouse,” Sam says. “So, this week, I’ve fortunately, for that cause, not had many obligations.”

Sam and Hannah did get all dressed up for the CMT Music Awards on June 7, but it was a low-pressure affair for them both.

He adds, “We kind of turned that into a date night, because I wasn’t even playing. I just wanted to go hang out.”

Sam’s CMA Music Festival set featured his latest smash hit, “Body Like a Back Road.” You can check out Sam’s performance on the “CMA Fest” special airing Aug. 16 on ABC.