Sara Evans is taking a stand with her new album on the way

The dialogue is ongoing and has been for years—the continued struggle women in country music have faced trying to get their songs on the radio. When you compare the number of men in the country Top 40 to the number of women, the difference is vast. But, Sara Evans doesn’t care.

The talented singer-songwriter, who landed the majority of her monster hits in the first decade of the 2000s, isn’t waiting for someone else to decide her destiny. She’s carving her own path.

The dark-haired diva launched her own record label—Born to Fly Records—in April and now we have learned that she’ll release her first studio album in three years in July. And her upcoming collection, “Words,” includes the work of 14 different female hit songwriters, including Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott, Ashley Monroe, Sonya Isaacs, Hillary Lindsey and Sara herself.

“Women are natural storytellers and I’m proud to have so many amazing female songwriters represented on this record,” Sara says in a release.

Those aren’t the only special female guests to join the Midwest country girl on “Words.” There’s another special voice to be heard, too: Sara’s 14-year-old daughter, Olivia.

Sara told “People Country,” “I absolutely loved having Olivia sing on the album. When Olivia went in to sing her parts I just told her, ‘Do what you do when we’re singing around the house – just have fun and enjoy it.’ I tried to not be a stage mom and give her too much advice and let her find her own vibe and sound.”

Sara adds, “With the launch of Born to Fly and taking control of my career more than ever before, I want to show other women artists that can do anything you set your mind to and to keep dreaming and working hard.”