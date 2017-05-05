Scotty McCreery celebrates new single with impromptu singalong

It was the day Scotty McCreery had been thinking about for more than two years. After writing the song “Five More Minutes” back in 2015, the North Carolina native was finally going to be able to share the song with the world on May 5, 2017, so he celebrated the only way he knew how.

He started singing.

In the late hours of May 4, Scotty celebrated the release of the reflective song by going live on his Facebook page, bringing his band together for an impromptu singalong of the song that tells the story of everything from one of his first dates with girlfriend Gabi to his grandfather’s death. The song has been a fan favorite for a long time since Scotty has included it in his various live shows and performed it during a special Grand Ole Opry appearance in June of 2016.





“I’ve been performing ‘Five More Minutes’ in my live show every night for almost a year and it always earns a standing ovation,” said Scotty in a recent press release. “Fans have been asking me for months to release it. When Frank, Monty and I got together to write, we talked about all those moments we could’ve used five more minutes to say ‘I love you’ or ‘goodbye’….it poured out. Now we can get it out to fans on Friday, May 5. ‘Five More Minutes’ on 5/5… it’s fate. And it’s my favorite song I’ve ever written.”

Of course, once Scotty and his band started singing, they had a tough time stopping and stuck around on Facebook Live for another 20 or so minutes doing other songs like the Eagles’ “Take It Easy” and Elvis Presley’s “That’s Alright (Mama.)”