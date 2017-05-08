Scotty McCreery gives a priceless gift to his ailing grandmother

Scotty McCreery’s grandmother Janet has been in the hospital for a while now, so Scotty and his sister decided to go visit her with a little surprise.

If you're gonna release a new single, you better make sure grandma likes it. Luckily, #FiveMoreMinutes is grandma approved! Glad to see grandma Janet doing a little better this week! 5/5/5MM A post shared by Scotty McCreery Official (@scottymccreery) on May 4, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

As you can see in this Instagram photo, Scotty’s grandma is all smiles while holding an iPhone. Scotty tells Rare Country she’s actually watching an early edit of his new video, “Five More Minutes,” which will be out in a few weeks.

Scotty says, “That was nice just to catch up with her and say hey. It brought a smile to her face. She got to see the video for ‘Five More Minutes.’ She laughed. She’s been in a lot of pain, so it’s nice to see her laugh and smile. That brought a lot of joy to me. It was a great day.”





Grandma Janet doesn’t live close to Scotty and his family in North Carolina, but it was definitely worth the trip for them to spend time with her and lift her spirits.

“She’s done so much for us and is so loving and caring,” Scotty explains. “[It’s] sad to see her like that, but she’ll get better. We’ve been praying for her. Hopefully, it won’t be too much longer before she’s back home. You never want to see someone in pain. Anytime you can spend time with your loved ones, it’s important.”

That’s the truth, Scotty. Thanks so much for sharing that message in your new single, “Five More Minutes.”

We’ll keep you posted on when you can expect to see Scotty’s new video as well.