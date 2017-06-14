Scotty McCreery makes this wish come true, and our hearts are melting

A while back we discovered the story of a young North Carolina man, Dustin Chapman, stricken with an incurable disease (achalasia) that affects the esophagus’ ability to carry food to the stomach. According to Wilmington’s WECT, Dustin has had multiple surgeries to remedy the issue, but to no avail.

With her son losing weight and obviously feeling miserable, Dustin’s mom, Sandi, asked what she could do to help him feel better. He casually asked if she could get Scotty McCreery to sing with him.

Dustin has now learned a valuable lesson: don’t dare your mama.





On June 13, Scotty, accompanied by girlfriend Gabi Dugal, stopped into Dustin’s Whiteville home and they didn’t just do the typical shake-and-howdy, quick pic and then on their way. Scotty, Gabi, Dustin and Sandi sat down and had themselves a good ol’ country visit. And, per Dustin’s wish, they also had a sing-along.

With Scotty on guitar, something we don’t often see, the pair did a beautiful job on the country star’s 2013 Top 10 hit, “See You Tonight,” with Dustin adding harmonies.

Then Dustin faced off with his nerves and performed an original composition, “Break Me Down,” for Scotty.

Turns out, he’s pretty good!

We had reached out to Scotty’s representatives when we first heard Dustin’s story, and they respectfully asked us to keep it on the D-L because Scotty didn’t want a lot of media attention for just doing the right thing. Now that Dustin has blown the whistle on one of country music’s favorite good guys, well, we figured it was okay if we whistled, too.

Well done Dustin and Scotty.