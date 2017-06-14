Scotty McCreery was “amazed” to see these old home videos for the very first time

Scotty McCreery is sharing his childhood home movies with the world for the first time in his new video for “Five More Minutes.” In fact, most of the footage was a surprise to Scotty when he first saw an edit of the music video. Though he appears in the home movies, Scotty’s parents had a tendency to film just about everything their kids did. They often didn’t even watch the videos before just stashing them away in the attic or under the TV in the family room.

Scotty tells Rare Country, “So, I was watching it for the first time when I got the edits back. I was amazed. I was like, ‘Man, that’s some cool shots in there.’ It worked out pretty nicely. I was thrilled with how it came out.”





RELATED: Scotty McCreery takes us on an emotional journey of his life in this video scrapbook

Before the video made its debut, Scotty shared it with a few family members. Some were excited to see the old footage again, while others were a little embarrassed over past fashion mistakes from the ’90s.

RELATED: These fans got to ask Scotty McCreery anything they wanted

“Everybody’s got their moment in the video,” Scotty says, “So, they’re pointing out — they probably know the times. ‘If you go to a minute, 34 [seconds], that’s where I’m at.’ So, it’s good. Some of them are like, ‘Oh, my hair!’ Stuff like that. ‘What was I thinking?’ But that’s looking back on life. So, it’s hilarious.”

Scotty wrote the last verse of “Five More Minutes” as a tribute to his late grandfathers, so you’ll see plenty of clips of them in the video.