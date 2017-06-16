See Miley Cyrus deliver a touching ode to her fiancé on “Fallon”

Miley Cyrus dropped by the “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” on June 14. And although she was visiting New York City, she took a moment to shine a light on the beaches of California with a breathtaking performance of her single, “Malibu.”



RELATED: Miley Cyrus will make your heart melt with these epic flashback photos

The song, which is expected to appear on Miley’s as-yet-untitled forthcoming album, celebrates her sobriety, and her rekindled relationship with her fiancé, Australian actor Liam Hemsworth.

Taking the stage, the 24-year-old songstress donned a western-inspired outfit complete with a bandana tied around her neck. She was joined by a crowd of colorful balloons, as well as by the sounds of a fiddle, banjo and acoustic guitar. Throughout her performance, Miley kept the live studio audience engaged, and made sure to put passion into every note.





Prior to her performance, Miley walked host Jimmy Fallon through some of the song lyrics of “Malibu.”

RELATED: Miley Cyrus reveals the secret weapon she’ll use to take down Blake Shelton



“Malibu was new to me,” the Tennessee-born singer said of her earlier years, “I never lived at the beach. For me, being in Nashville, it says, ‘A dream come true in Malibu.’ It really is for me, because my entire life, I thought I’d always live in Nashville.”

Later on in the program Miley also debuted her newest song, “Inspired.” Watch the video above to see Miley sing “Malibu.”