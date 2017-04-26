See Team Blake take on this upbeat John Lennon song during “The Voice”

It was a Beatles kind of a night on NBC’s “The Voice” on Tuesday, April 25, as Blake Shelton and his team performed “Crippled Inside” – an upbeat tune penned by the late John Lennon.

The performance took place during the night’s nail-biting, live eliminations round, where two contestants were left to belt out their best in the musical ring in hopes to make it into the Top 11. Luckily for Team Blake’s group, they were all saved by fan votes. So, they had a reason to sing.

In this video, Team Blake’s Aliyah Moulden, Lauren Duski and TSoul, along with their famous coach, appear onstage amid a psychedelic, flower-filled screen. Blake takes the first few lines of the country-rock song, before the rest of the crew chimes in with their parts. Blake looks noticeably playful, as he flashes his charming grin, while interacting with his collaborators. Gwen Stefani totally digs it!

After the first chorus, the quartet makes their way off their platform to get closer to the studio audience. They then continue to take turns highlighting their vocal skills on certain parts of the track.

Blake’s team wasn’t the only group to perform during the intense episode. Coach Adam Levine and his team got up to pay homage to the late and former contestant Christina Grimmie, who died in June of 2016. Team Adam paid tribute to Christina with a powerful rendition of Paul McCartney’s “Hey Jude.”



Later on in the program, it was revealed that Team Gwen’s Troy Ramey and Team Adam’s Mark Isaiah received the lowest number of viewer votes. So, they each took a turn performing in hopes to be saved. Troy channeled Dobie Gray’s “Drift Away,” while Mark covered Bruno Mars’ “When I Was Your Man.” Mark’s performance emerged victorious over Troy’s in the Instant Save vote via Twitter, so Troy was eliminated.

Be sure to catch “The Voice” next week when Team Alicia and Team Gwen bring their talents to the stage with their group performances.