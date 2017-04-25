Shania Twain opens up about the big risk she took with her new single

Shania Twain’s new music is coming really, really soon.

The country/pop superstar is headlining the Stagecoach Country Music Festival on April 29, and she says her new single will follow this June with a new album coming out later in the summer.

RELATED: Shania Twain shares embarrassing story about stage fright with James Corden

In a new interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Shania gives a few hints about what to expect from the new music.

Thanks for having me on the show last night! ⭐️ @j_corden @latelateshow A post shared by Shania Twain (@shaniatwain) on Apr 19, 2017 at 11:56am PDT

She says, “The album’s done, and I feel really good. The first single is so optimistic and hopeful — regardless of how bad life could get. I really needed that message.”





RELATED: Shania Twain was amazed over this front-runner’s cover of her hit on “The Voice”

This is the first full-length album Shania has recorded since her split from her husband and co-producer Mutt Lange. She was really nervous to go it alone this time around.

“Creative independence is something that I haven’t had in a really long time,” Shania says. “It was really scary taking that leap.”

Though the first single is positive, Shania doesn’t shy away from her darker emotions on other tracks.

She adds, “[Making music is] my drug, my emotional outlet. Whether it’s sadness, anger, happiness, inspiration, whatever — it all comes out best in my songwriting.”