Shania Twain opens up about the health scare that nearly ended her career

Shania Twain was pretty open about the vocal problems she experienced a few years ago as she geared up for her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace in 2012. It turns out there’s more to the story, though.

While she talked about the vocal dysphonia that led to her temporary inability to sing, Shania now says it was more than stress that led to the condition.

RELATED: Shania Twain’s new song will have you smiling from ear-to-ear

She tells the “Los Angeles Times” the condition was brought on by Lyme disease. Though she doesn’t go into great detail about that diagnosis, she does say she had to go through extensive therapy for her voice in order to get it back. It took a lot of work on her part to get ready for her stint in Las Vegas.





RELATED: Shania Twain joins forces with a pop star for this flirty performance

She says, “I learned a lot about myself, and my voice, both because I’d been having a lot of problems with my voice prior and because this was a real plunge into the unknown.”

Of course, Shania dominated Vegas from 2012 to 2014 and then went on to conquer arenas with the Rock This Country Tour in 2015 and 2016. She’s sounding better than ever these days as she gets ready to release her new single, “Life’s About to Get Good.”

Shania debuted the new track during her headlining set at the Stagecoach Festival this past weekend in California. Her new album is expected out in September.