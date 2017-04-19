Shania Twain shares embarrassing story about stage fright with James Corden

Country music powerhouse Shania Twain stopped by “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Tuesday, April 18.

During her appearance, she sat down on a couch with fellow guests, comedian Whitney Cummings and actor Tyrese Gibson, to chat about a number of topics ranging from backyard homes to the popular music festival Coachella.

But, things took a hilarious turn when host James Corden asked Shania if rumors were true that she struggles with stage fright. “Yes, I do. It’s true,” Shania, 51, admitted. The question, then, prompted her to share a mortifying childhood story about a time when she experienced stage fright in high school.





“When I was a teenager. I got up in front of my peers, ya know, a bunch of 16-year-old [kids] in front of the school. I was a trumpet player in the band, and this girl says, ‘Would you get up and play us one of your original songs?’ I said, ‘Sure,’” Shania explained. “I literally peed myself. I mean, I was so nervous.”

She also added, “This was not a little pee. This was a puddle. And, when I stood up it just came out. It was terrible. I’ve been fighting it ever since.”

Despite Shania’s embarrassment, she says she came up with a clever way to hide the accident from the other students.

“Thankfully, I had a glass of water at my feet and I knocked it over to hide the puddle,” she said with a smile. “On top of that, I was wearing a skirt. So, I totally got away with it. Nobody ever knew that I peed myself.”

How genius is that?

It’s pretty ironic that Shania gets nervous about being in the spotlight considering she is the best-selling female country artist of all time. Not to mention she also previously had a Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. But, her fear just makes her that much more real!

This month is shaping up to be a busy one for Shania, as she is set to take NBC’s “The Voice” on Monday, April 24, as the next key adviser for the Top 12 contestants. She will headline Stagecoach Country Music Festival for the first time ever in Indio, California on Saturday, April 29.