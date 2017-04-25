Shania Twain was amazed over this front-runner’s cover of her hit on “The Voice”

Shania Twain’s ’90s smash, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” is one of the most prized songs of her career. So, it would be downright crazy for anyone to even think of putting their own spin on it. Right?

Well, it turns out that Top 12 “The Voice” contestant Lilli Passero did just that. And, she totally nailed it!



RELATED: A “The Voice” front-runner won over Blake Shelton with this masterful country cover

Lilli’s rendition of the hit song took place on Monday, April 24, during night one of the Top 12 live rounds.





Luckily for her, Shania just so happened to be onsite serving as key adviser to the Top 12. The country music legend was able to give Lilli some handy tips before her performance. However, Lilli was unable to make rehearsals, because she came down with a mystery illness, which put her in urgent care.

Despite Lillie’s minor setback, she showed no signs of sickness when she hit the stage.

The 26-year-old front-runner donned a flirty dress and thigh-high black boots, similar to Shania’s iconic outfit in the music video. She also delivered the tune with pure sass. After singing a few lines from center stage, she abandoned her spot to completely let loose. Showcasing some spunk, she danced around and even teased the audience with a few ponytail flips. She also interacted with the musicians onstage, while singing into the microphone. By the end of her performance, Shania and Adam Levine were on their feet!

“I thought it was awesome,” said Shania following Lillie’s rendition, “You really do have the sass, and I am just so happy that you are better. It is a huge compliment to me to hear it done so well.”



RELATED: A “The Voice” front-runner lands a spot in the Top 12 with this country classic

Adam then added, “I am just amazed that you are alive. She was literally bedridden and then we gave you the task of doing this, I am impressed you can do whatever you want to do.”

She sure can!