Sheryl Crow unleashes her feelings about Trump voters

From the moment that Donald Trump announced his candidacy for president, the whole world got a little tense about the idea of a businessman and reality show star taking on the biggest job in the land, including pop/country star Sheryl Crow.

Yet, look at him now.

Nevertheless, in a recent interview with the Associated Press, Sheryl spoke of some of the feelings she went through about President Trump and our country as a whole while recording her new album, “Be Myself,” set for release on April 21.

“I started losing faith and not only for our country, but for the people that voted for him,” Sheryl said in the interview. “The whole album is very informed by the atmosphere, which is very chaotic, very vitriolic, a lot of fear that was really in the ether while we were making this record.”

Sheryl says that the political landscape got so chaotic at one point that she was forced to make some changes within her own family. “I felt like it was becoming so hateful that I had to watch to make sure my kids didn’t pick up the remote and turn the TV on,” she said in the interview from her home in Nashville. “ (With social media,) now we have this forum for haters to come out and say the worst thing you could possibly say to someone without having the experience of the reaction. We’ve learned to be a society without empathy and without compassion.”

What do you think – is the world truly that horrible? We would love to hear what you think.